918 Adena Ln

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/573a660030 ---- You will receive a concession* of TWO WEEKS free rent ($898.33) if you're approved and your lease starts on or before 9/30. This gorgeous 2 story home in Westfield has all the modern updates you are looking for! Features include custom cabinets, beautiful quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances included, a main floor office or playroom, and a loft for extra living space! All 4 bedrooms are ample sizes with large closets. The master suite is complete with a spa tub, double vanity, and a walk in closet! 2 car garage attached. Located in Westfield-Washington school system! Call or click today to schedule a showing! $45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges. BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED -- A portion of resident monthly rent ($10/mo) will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. *Concession will be applied to the second full month of the lease. Lease needs to be at least 12 months or longer.