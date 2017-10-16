863 Ventura Drive

Amenities

Brand New home construction built in 2020 by Olthof Homes -Sonama Model, Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Westfield, Indianapolis. Perfect family home offering Huge Kitchen with recessed lighting, Large open concept 2 story Family Room, Formal Living room. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, upgraded kitchen, upgraded master bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, yard, water softner and extended eat in dining. Close to shopping, restaurants and walking path. Award Winning Westfield schools.

Date Available: May 1st 2020. $1,949/month rent. $1,949 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Arpitha at 732-543-5997 to learn more.

Note: Since this is a brand new house, the pictures attached are only for reference.