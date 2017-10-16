All apartments in Westfield
Find more places like 863 Ventura Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westfield, IN
/
863 Ventura Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:15 AM

863 Ventura Drive

863 Ventura Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westfield
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

863 Ventura Dr, Westfield, IN 46074

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Brand New home construction built in 2020 by Olthof Homes -Sonama Model, Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Westfield, Indianapolis. Perfect family home offering Huge Kitchen with recessed lighting, Large open concept 2 story Family Room, Formal Living room. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, upgraded kitchen, upgraded master bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, yard, water softner and extended eat in dining. Close to shopping, restaurants and walking path. Award Winning Westfield schools.
Date Available: May 1st 2020. $1,949/month rent. $1,949 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Arpitha at 732-543-5997 to learn more.
Note: Since this is a brand new house, the pictures attached are only for reference.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 863 Ventura Drive have any available units?
863 Ventura Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 863 Ventura Drive have?
Some of 863 Ventura Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 863 Ventura Drive currently offering any rent specials?
863 Ventura Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 863 Ventura Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 863 Ventura Drive is pet friendly.
Does 863 Ventura Drive offer parking?
Yes, 863 Ventura Drive offers parking.
Does 863 Ventura Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 863 Ventura Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 863 Ventura Drive have a pool?
No, 863 Ventura Drive does not have a pool.
Does 863 Ventura Drive have accessible units?
No, 863 Ventura Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 863 Ventura Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 863 Ventura Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 863 Ventura Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 863 Ventura Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maple Knoll Apartments
500 Bigleaf Maple Way
Westfield, IN 46074
Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way
1192 Hamilton Way
Westfield, IN 46074
Redwood Westfield Myra Way
4001 Myra Way
Westfield, IN 46062

Similar Pages

Westfield 2 BedroomsWestfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Westfield Apartments with GarageWestfield Apartments with Parking
Westfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Peru, INDanville, INLebanon, INWabash, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis