851 Wendover Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Check out this like-new home near Clay Terrace! This 3-bedroom, 2-bath floor plan of this home includes a formal dining room, and a large great room open to the eat-in kitchen with ample cabinetry, a pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Plenty of storage space is offered throughout with a laundry/utility room, spacious bedroom closets, and a walk-in closet in the master suite.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.