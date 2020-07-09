All apartments in Westfield
Find more places like 851 Wendover Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westfield, IN
/
851 Wendover Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:07 PM

851 Wendover Avenue

851 Wendover Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westfield
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

851 Wendover Avenue, Westfield, IN 46074

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this like-new home near Clay Terrace! This 3-bedroom, 2-bath floor plan of this home includes a formal dining room, and a large great room open to the eat-in kitchen with ample cabinetry, a pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Plenty of storage space is offered throughout with a laundry/utility room, spacious bedroom closets, and a walk-in closet in the master suite.

Visit www.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 Wendover Avenue have any available units?
851 Wendover Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 851 Wendover Avenue have?
Some of 851 Wendover Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851 Wendover Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
851 Wendover Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 Wendover Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 851 Wendover Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 851 Wendover Avenue offer parking?
No, 851 Wendover Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 851 Wendover Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 851 Wendover Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 Wendover Avenue have a pool?
No, 851 Wendover Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 851 Wendover Avenue have accessible units?
No, 851 Wendover Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 851 Wendover Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 851 Wendover Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 851 Wendover Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 851 Wendover Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maple Knoll Apartments
500 Bigleaf Maple Way
Westfield, IN 46074
Redwood Westfield Myra Way
4001 Myra Way
Westfield, IN 46062
Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way
1192 Hamilton Way
Westfield, IN 46074

Similar Pages

Westfield 2 BedroomsWestfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Westfield Apartments with GarageWestfield Apartments with Parking
Westfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Peru, INDanville, INLebanon, INWabash, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis