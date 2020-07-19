640 Sawtooth Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

PRACTICALLY BRAND NEW & no-maintenance 3BR/2BA home in Westfield! Fantastic location near Grand Park, shopping, dining, schools, & less than 5 minute walk to the Monon Trail! This almost new home with raised ceilings & open floor plan features chic style throughout! Spacious great room has entertainment system hookups above the cozy gas fireplace. Open kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & center island opens up to the dining room. Sunroom with 3 sides of windows leads to the large back patio. Master bedroom features walk-in closet & private bath with dual sinks. Mudroom leads to laundry room or 2-car attached garage. Best of all no lawn mowing, snow shoveling or yard maintenance. Enjoy easy living!