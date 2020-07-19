All apartments in Westfield
Find more places like 640 Sawtooth Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westfield, IN
/
640 Sawtooth Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:00 PM

640 Sawtooth Street

640 Sawtooth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

640 Sawtooth Street, Westfield, IN 46074

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
PRACTICALLY BRAND NEW & no-maintenance 3BR/2BA home in Westfield! Fantastic location near Grand Park, shopping, dining, schools, & less than 5 minute walk to the Monon Trail! This almost new home with raised ceilings & open floor plan features chic style throughout! Spacious great room has entertainment system hookups above the cozy gas fireplace. Open kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & center island opens up to the dining room. Sunroom with 3 sides of windows leads to the large back patio. Master bedroom features walk-in closet & private bath with dual sinks. Mudroom leads to laundry room or 2-car attached garage. Best of all no lawn mowing, snow shoveling or yard maintenance. Enjoy easy living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 Sawtooth Street have any available units?
640 Sawtooth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 640 Sawtooth Street have?
Some of 640 Sawtooth Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 Sawtooth Street currently offering any rent specials?
640 Sawtooth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Sawtooth Street pet-friendly?
No, 640 Sawtooth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westfield.
Does 640 Sawtooth Street offer parking?
Yes, 640 Sawtooth Street offers parking.
Does 640 Sawtooth Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 640 Sawtooth Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Sawtooth Street have a pool?
No, 640 Sawtooth Street does not have a pool.
Does 640 Sawtooth Street have accessible units?
No, 640 Sawtooth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Sawtooth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 Sawtooth Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 640 Sawtooth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 640 Sawtooth Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maple Knoll Apartments
500 Bigleaf Maple Way
Westfield, IN 46074
Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way
1192 Hamilton Way
Westfield, IN 46074
Redwood Westfield Myra Way
4001 Myra Way
Westfield, IN 46062

Similar Pages

Westfield 1 BedroomsWestfield 2 Bedrooms
Westfield Apartments with ParkingWestfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Westfield Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INZionsville, INWest Lafayette, IN
Speedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INPeru, IN
Danville, INWabash, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INYorktown, INLebanon, INFranklin, INPittsboro, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis