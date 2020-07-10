All apartments in Westfield
606 Hillcrest Drive
606 Hillcrest Drive

606 Hillcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

606 Hillcrest Drive, Westfield, IN 46074

Amenities

hardwood floors
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
For lease, Completely refinished home with hardwood floors plus 3 bedroom, 1 full bath with large shower. Perfect yard with a private entertaining space as well as extra storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Hillcrest Drive have any available units?
606 Hillcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 606 Hillcrest Drive have?
Some of 606 Hillcrest Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, extra storage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Hillcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
606 Hillcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Hillcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 606 Hillcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westfield.
Does 606 Hillcrest Drive offer parking?
No, 606 Hillcrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 606 Hillcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Hillcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Hillcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 606 Hillcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 606 Hillcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 606 Hillcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Hillcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 Hillcrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 606 Hillcrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 606 Hillcrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

