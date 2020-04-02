All apartments in Westfield
Westfield, IN
533 Abaccus Lane
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:44 PM

533 Abaccus Lane

533 Abaccus Lane · No Longer Available
Location

533 Abaccus Lane, Westfield, IN 46074

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Home waiting for your arrival. This home features a 4 bedroom/2.5 bath with open concept first floor, 3 car garage & unfinished full basement for extra storage. You have a beautiful gourmet kitchen w/ SS appliances, granite, tile backsplash, double ovens, gas range, bar counter & large island. Deck off of sunny morning room. Gas fireplace. Private office/den. Master suite with spa shower & huge walk-in closet. Shades & generous storage space throughout. Community sidewalks & pool. Fantastic location close to everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 Abaccus Lane have any available units?
533 Abaccus Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 533 Abaccus Lane have?
Some of 533 Abaccus Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 Abaccus Lane currently offering any rent specials?
533 Abaccus Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 Abaccus Lane pet-friendly?
No, 533 Abaccus Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westfield.
Does 533 Abaccus Lane offer parking?
Yes, 533 Abaccus Lane offers parking.
Does 533 Abaccus Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 Abaccus Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 Abaccus Lane have a pool?
Yes, 533 Abaccus Lane has a pool.
Does 533 Abaccus Lane have accessible units?
No, 533 Abaccus Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 533 Abaccus Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 533 Abaccus Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 533 Abaccus Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 533 Abaccus Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
