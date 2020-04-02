533 Abaccus Lane

Amenities

Beautiful Home waiting for your arrival. This home features a 4 bedroom/2.5 bath with open concept first floor, 3 car garage & unfinished full basement for extra storage. You have a beautiful gourmet kitchen w/ SS appliances, granite, tile backsplash, double ovens, gas range, bar counter & large island. Deck off of sunny morning room. Gas fireplace. Private office/den. Master suite with spa shower & huge walk-in closet. Shades & generous storage space throughout. Community sidewalks & pool. Fantastic location close to everything!