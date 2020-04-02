All apartments in Westfield
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:19 AM

510 Elkhart Drive

510 Elkhart Drive · No Longer Available
Location

510 Elkhart Drive, Westfield, IN 46074

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rent this fantastic 2-story Townhouse style condo with two full bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths plus a loft area overlooking a soaring 2-story family room with a gas log fireplace. Beautiful kitchen with newer cabinets, counters and tile floors. All appliances are included, even the washer and dryer. Laundry room is upstairs. Master bedroom w/cathedral ceiling has walk-in closet and ceiling fan. Tenant will have no water, sewer or trash-pickup bills to pay. Extra deep attached one-car garage. Pets allowed with approval and an additional pet deposit. NO smoking allowed! Enjoy the friendly neighborhood and its amenities. Great location minutes from shopping, dining and interstate access. This condo is ready for your occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Elkhart Drive have any available units?
510 Elkhart Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 510 Elkhart Drive have?
Some of 510 Elkhart Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Elkhart Drive currently offering any rent specials?
510 Elkhart Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Elkhart Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 Elkhart Drive is pet friendly.
Does 510 Elkhart Drive offer parking?
Yes, 510 Elkhart Drive offers parking.
Does 510 Elkhart Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 Elkhart Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Elkhart Drive have a pool?
Yes, 510 Elkhart Drive has a pool.
Does 510 Elkhart Drive have accessible units?
No, 510 Elkhart Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Elkhart Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 Elkhart Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Elkhart Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 Elkhart Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
