510 Elkhart Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rent this fantastic 2-story Townhouse style condo with two full bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths plus a loft area overlooking a soaring 2-story family room with a gas log fireplace. Beautiful kitchen with newer cabinets, counters and tile floors. All appliances are included, even the washer and dryer. Laundry room is upstairs. Master bedroom w/cathedral ceiling has walk-in closet and ceiling fan. Tenant will have no water, sewer or trash-pickup bills to pay. Extra deep attached one-car garage. Pets allowed with approval and an additional pet deposit. NO smoking allowed! Enjoy the friendly neighborhood and its amenities. Great location minutes from shopping, dining and interstate access. This condo is ready for your occupancy.