All apartments in Westfield
Find more places like 501 E Pine Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westfield, IN
/
501 E Pine Ridge Drive
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

501 E Pine Ridge Drive

501 Pine Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westfield
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

501 Pine Ridge Drive, Westfield, IN 46074

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Westfield/ Carmel Living - A MUST SEE 3 bed/2 bath ranch with amazing pond view in desirable Westfield! This property has open concept with vaulted ceilings, large GR w/ woodburn fireplace and flows into the bright kitchen w/ white cabinets, stainlss appl. including new dishwasher. Tile floors thru entry, kit., dining, and all baths. Larger bedrooms and master suite that features LARGE WIC, and dual vanities. Backyard boasts concrete patio, full fenced yard, and mature trees. Newer windows, new water softener, new water heater, new patio door, and MUCH MORE! Great location on Midland Trail, close to Grand Park, and everything up and coming in Westfield! Home Warranty included.

(RLNE5210407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 E Pine Ridge Drive have any available units?
501 E Pine Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 501 E Pine Ridge Drive have?
Some of 501 E Pine Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 E Pine Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
501 E Pine Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 E Pine Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 E Pine Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 501 E Pine Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 501 E Pine Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 501 E Pine Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 E Pine Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 E Pine Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 501 E Pine Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 501 E Pine Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 501 E Pine Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 501 E Pine Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 E Pine Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 E Pine Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 E Pine Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maple Knoll Apartments
500 Bigleaf Maple Way
Westfield, IN 46074
Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way
1192 Hamilton Way
Westfield, IN 46074
Redwood Westfield Myra Way
4001 Myra Way
Westfield, IN 46062

Similar Pages

Westfield 2 BedroomsWestfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Westfield Apartments with GarageWestfield Apartments with Parking
Westfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Peru, INDanville, INLebanon, INWabash, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis