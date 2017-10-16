501 E Pine Ridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Westfield/ Carmel Living - A MUST SEE 3 bed/2 bath ranch with amazing pond view in desirable Westfield! This property has open concept with vaulted ceilings, large GR w/ woodburn fireplace and flows into the bright kitchen w/ white cabinets, stainlss appl. including new dishwasher. Tile floors thru entry, kit., dining, and all baths. Larger bedrooms and master suite that features LARGE WIC, and dual vanities. Backyard boasts concrete patio, full fenced yard, and mature trees. Newer windows, new water softener, new water heater, new patio door, and MUCH MORE! Great location on Midland Trail, close to Grand Park, and everything up and coming in Westfield! Home Warranty included.



(RLNE5210407)