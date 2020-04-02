4639 Golden Hinde Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

Beautiful, 3 Bed, 2 Bath Ranch in Westfield School District with easy access to Midland Trace Trail - Beautiful, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch in Westfield School District with easy access to Midland Trace Trail. Master BR with ensuite and walk-in closet. Eat-in Kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry, and boasts new laminate flooring. Large great room. Convenient laundry room off kitchen. All electric appliances. Deck and Patio for outdoor entertaining!



Small pets allowed with approval: $250 non-refundable pet fee. No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



No Cats Allowed



