4125 Tarpon Bay Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

Special! $500.00 off with a 3/5/20 or sooner Move-in date with 14 month lease!



Great 2-story home that is situated on a large fenced lot complete with a patio overlooking a peaceful, scenic pond. The floor plan includes a living room and a family room with a tile-surround fireplace open to the breakfast area. The kitchen boasts antique-white cabinetry, a tile and glass back splash, and tiled counter tops. Wood laminate flooring accents most of the main, while the kitchen and upper level feature tile flooring throughout. The spacious loft is ideal for a media room, and the master suite with a private bath includes a walk-in closet. A storage building in the backyard offers additional space.



View and apply at www.goalproperties.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.