Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:56 PM

4125 Tarpon Bay Drive

4125 Tarpon Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4125 Tarpon Bay Drive, Westfield, IN 46062
Sandpiper Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
Special! $500.00 off with a 3/5/20 or sooner Move-in date with 14 month lease!

Great 2-story home that is situated on a large fenced lot complete with a patio overlooking a peaceful, scenic pond. The floor plan includes a living room and a family room with a tile-surround fireplace open to the breakfast area. The kitchen boasts antique-white cabinetry, a tile and glass back splash, and tiled counter tops. Wood laminate flooring accents most of the main, while the kitchen and upper level feature tile flooring throughout. The spacious loft is ideal for a media room, and the master suite with a private bath includes a walk-in closet. A storage building in the backyard offers additional space.

View and apply at www.goalproperties.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4125 Tarpon Bay Drive have any available units?
4125 Tarpon Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 4125 Tarpon Bay Drive have?
Some of 4125 Tarpon Bay Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4125 Tarpon Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4125 Tarpon Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4125 Tarpon Bay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4125 Tarpon Bay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4125 Tarpon Bay Drive offer parking?
No, 4125 Tarpon Bay Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4125 Tarpon Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4125 Tarpon Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4125 Tarpon Bay Drive have a pool?
No, 4125 Tarpon Bay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4125 Tarpon Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 4125 Tarpon Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4125 Tarpon Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4125 Tarpon Bay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4125 Tarpon Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4125 Tarpon Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
