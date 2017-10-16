4058 Bullfinch Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Immaculate Condition! Newer Carpet And Paint (new or one year). All Kitchen Appliances Remain Plus Washer & Dryer. 3 Bedrooms And 2.5 Baths Plus An Upstairs Loft. Main Floor Laundry. End Unit Overlooks The Pond. Kitchen Is Open To Great Room. Spacious Master Suite With A Large Walk-In Closet And Bathroom With A Garden Tub And Separate Shower! Easy To Show! No Smoking. Pets with permission