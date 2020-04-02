18 Spring Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage

A welcoming front porch invites you into this 3-bedroom, 2-bath brick-front ranch. The floor plan is light and bright with vaulted ceilings. The eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances has a breakfast bar that overlooks the family room with a fireplace. Sliding doors off of the breakfast area access the rear patio. A walk-in closet in the master suite, a utility room, and a 2-car garage provide added storage. Community amenities include a clubhouse, a pool, basketball courts, and a playground.Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.