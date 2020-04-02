All apartments in Westfield
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:49 AM

18 Spring Lake Drive

18 Spring Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18 Spring Lake Drive, Westfield, IN 46074

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
A welcoming front porch invites you into this 3-bedroom, 2-bath brick-front ranch. The floor plan is light and bright with vaulted ceilings. The eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances has a breakfast bar that overlooks the family room with a fireplace. Sliding doors off of the breakfast area access the rear patio. A walk-in closet in the master suite, a utility room, and a 2-car garage provide added storage. Community amenities include a clubhouse, a pool, basketball courts, and a playground.Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Spring Lake Drive have any available units?
18 Spring Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 18 Spring Lake Drive have?
Some of 18 Spring Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Spring Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18 Spring Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Spring Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Spring Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18 Spring Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18 Spring Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 18 Spring Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Spring Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Spring Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18 Spring Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 18 Spring Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 18 Spring Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Spring Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Spring Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Spring Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Spring Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
