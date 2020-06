Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage

This gorgeous ranch is in a great location within the highly sought after Westfield school district. Very clean, open living concept kitchen and living, and a beautiful fenced back yard that includes a custom concrete patio with fire pit. Split floor plan with the master suite located opposite of additional bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances. The 2 car garage has attic access for additional storage. Schedule to view and make it home!