16915 Southall Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets microwave oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This home is available for NO CONTACT showings 7 days per week! 4BR + Bonus Room. Large master bedroom with en suite bath featuring walk-in closet, double sinks, large tub, and walk-in shower. Kitchen includes flat-top oven, fridge, microwave, dishwasher, pantry, and breakfast bar. Three car garage. Available now, schedule a showing today! AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise on Craigslist. Monthly rent based on 12 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant) . One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). Schedule a showing or complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=60a42af8-db6e-4b8a-a5a4-82d37e6f5036&source=Rently

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.