16915 Southall Drive

Amenities
This home is available for NO CONTACT showings 7 days per week! 4BR + Bonus Room. Large master bedroom with en suite bath featuring walk-in closet, double sinks, large tub, and walk-in shower. Kitchen includes flat-top oven, fridge, microwave, dishwasher, pantry, and breakfast bar. Three car garage. Available now, schedule a showing today! AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise on Craigslist. Monthly rent based on 12 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant) . One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). Schedule a showing or complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=60a42af8-db6e-4b8a-a5a4-82d37e6f5036&source=Rently
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.