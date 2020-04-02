16755 Del Mar Way

Amenities

Immaculate home in Westfield great location available for Rent .Home features 2 story entry& 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths with a loft & FIN BASEMENT W/ 3 car attached garage.Main level with formal dining room.Gourmet kitchen includes staggered maple cabinets, granite tops, built-in stainless double ovens, backsplash and large island! Hardwood laminate floors in kitchen /breakfast, foyer & family room . Upstairs with large loft and 3 bedrooms. Sumptuous master suite complete with tiled executive shower with dual vanity and walking closet. Upstairs laundry with washer and dryer. Full finished basement great for entertaining along with storage area. Large deck in the back. Great location with award winning Westfield schools and neighborhood pool.