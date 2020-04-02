All apartments in Westfield
Home
/
Westfield, IN
/
16755 Del Mar Way
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:29 PM

16755 Del Mar Way

16755 Del Mar Way · No Longer Available
Location

16755 Del Mar Way, Westfield, IN 46074

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate home in Westfield great location available for Rent .Home features 2 story entry& 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths with a loft & FIN BASEMENT W/ 3 car attached garage.Main level with formal dining room.Gourmet kitchen includes staggered maple cabinets, granite tops, built-in stainless double ovens, backsplash and large island! Hardwood laminate floors in kitchen /breakfast, foyer & family room . Upstairs with large loft and 3 bedrooms. Sumptuous master suite complete with tiled executive shower with dual vanity and walking closet. Upstairs laundry with washer and dryer. Full finished basement great for entertaining along with storage area. Large deck in the back. Great location with award winning Westfield schools and neighborhood pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16755 Del Mar Way have any available units?
16755 Del Mar Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 16755 Del Mar Way have?
Some of 16755 Del Mar Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16755 Del Mar Way currently offering any rent specials?
16755 Del Mar Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16755 Del Mar Way pet-friendly?
No, 16755 Del Mar Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westfield.
Does 16755 Del Mar Way offer parking?
Yes, 16755 Del Mar Way offers parking.
Does 16755 Del Mar Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16755 Del Mar Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16755 Del Mar Way have a pool?
Yes, 16755 Del Mar Way has a pool.
Does 16755 Del Mar Way have accessible units?
No, 16755 Del Mar Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16755 Del Mar Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16755 Del Mar Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 16755 Del Mar Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 16755 Del Mar Way does not have units with air conditioning.
