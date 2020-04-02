16672 Salimonia Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Beautiful 4 bedroom, Full finished basement, beautiful fenced yard with paved patio and outdoor lawn maintenance included. This property will be ready for move in September 1-5. Landlord will pay a licensed realtor $500 finders fee for any referral of their customers. Must show valid realtors license. Property in Westfield (Countryside Subdivision).which features 2 pools, countless trails, ponds for fishing, close to 2 elementary schools, basketball courts, tennis courts, parks, and more. This is a must see and won't last long. Call or text Landlord/owner for showing.

Single family home built in 2002. New roof in 2018. Home is immaculate in amazing neighborhood bustling with kids and close to schools.