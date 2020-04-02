All apartments in Westfield
Find more places like 16672 Salimonia Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westfield, IN
/
16672 Salimonia Lane
Last updated July 20 2019 at 5:44 PM

16672 Salimonia Lane

16672 Salimonia Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westfield
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16672 Salimonia Lane, Westfield, IN 46074

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful 4 bedroom, Full finished basement, beautiful fenced yard with paved patio and outdoor lawn maintenance included. This property will be ready for move in September 1-5. Landlord will pay a licensed realtor $500 finders fee for any referral of their customers. Must show valid realtors license. Property in Westfield (Countryside Subdivision).which features 2 pools, countless trails, ponds for fishing, close to 2 elementary schools, basketball courts, tennis courts, parks, and more. This is a must see and won't last long. Call or text Landlord/owner for showing.
Single family home built in 2002. New roof in 2018. Home is immaculate in amazing neighborhood bustling with kids and close to schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16672 Salimonia Lane have any available units?
16672 Salimonia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 16672 Salimonia Lane have?
Some of 16672 Salimonia Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16672 Salimonia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16672 Salimonia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16672 Salimonia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16672 Salimonia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westfield.
Does 16672 Salimonia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16672 Salimonia Lane offers parking.
Does 16672 Salimonia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16672 Salimonia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16672 Salimonia Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16672 Salimonia Lane has a pool.
Does 16672 Salimonia Lane have accessible units?
No, 16672 Salimonia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16672 Salimonia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16672 Salimonia Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16672 Salimonia Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16672 Salimonia Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way
1192 Hamilton Way
Westfield, IN 46074
Redwood Westfield Myra Way
4001 Myra Way
Westfield, IN 46062
Maple Knoll Apartments
500 Bigleaf Maple Way
Westfield, IN 46074

Similar Pages

Westfield 2 BedroomsWestfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Westfield Apartments with GarageWestfield Apartments with Parking
Westfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Peru, INDanville, INLebanon, INWabash, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis