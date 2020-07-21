Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

16339 Countryside Blvd Available 10/30/19 Lovely 3 Bed 2 Bath Ranch in Westfield with Community Pool! October Move In! - Check out this wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch in the beautiful Countryside Subdivision in Westfield! The living room has vaulted ceilings which flows directly into the large eat in kitchen with all of your big ticket kitchen appliances. Private Master bedroom has huge walk in closet with full bathroom. Two generously sized spare bedrooms perfect for growing families or roommates. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Pets Welcome! $65.00 Application Fee Per Adult! Showings to begin soon! Call Holly to get on the list! 317-610-0600.



(RLNE3506284)