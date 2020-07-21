All apartments in Westfield
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

16339 Countryside Blvd

16339 Countryside Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

16339 Countryside Boulevard, Westfield, IN 46074

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
16339 Countryside Blvd Available 10/30/19 Lovely 3 Bed 2 Bath Ranch in Westfield with Community Pool! October Move In! - Check out this wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch in the beautiful Countryside Subdivision in Westfield! The living room has vaulted ceilings which flows directly into the large eat in kitchen with all of your big ticket kitchen appliances. Private Master bedroom has huge walk in closet with full bathroom. Two generously sized spare bedrooms perfect for growing families or roommates. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Pets Welcome! $65.00 Application Fee Per Adult! Showings to begin soon! Call Holly to get on the list! 317-610-0600.

(RLNE3506284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16339 Countryside Blvd have any available units?
16339 Countryside Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 16339 Countryside Blvd have?
Some of 16339 Countryside Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16339 Countryside Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
16339 Countryside Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16339 Countryside Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 16339 Countryside Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 16339 Countryside Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 16339 Countryside Blvd offers parking.
Does 16339 Countryside Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16339 Countryside Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16339 Countryside Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 16339 Countryside Blvd has a pool.
Does 16339 Countryside Blvd have accessible units?
No, 16339 Countryside Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 16339 Countryside Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16339 Countryside Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 16339 Countryside Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 16339 Countryside Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
