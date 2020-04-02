16319 Meadowlands Court

Amenities
Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo is in the heart of Westfield available for RENT starting September 15th 2019. Convenient location close to Schools, Grand Park, Shopping, and The Monon Trail! Home features Open Floor Plan with family room and open kitchen on main and 3 bedroom upstairs with 2 baths and 2 car attached garage. Master Suite features a walk-in closet, dual vanities and cultured marble tub w/ separate shower. The Great Room includes a Gas Fireplace. Gourmet kitchen boasts 42'' Cabinets, Beautiful, Granite Counters & hardwood floors. Large. Bonus Room which can be used as bedroom or recreational room. Community Pool access. Lawn care and snow removal included