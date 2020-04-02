All apartments in Westfield
16319 Meadowlands Court

16319 Meadowlands Court · No Longer Available
Location

16319 Meadowlands Court, Westfield, IN 46074
Carriage Homes at Oak Trace Townhomes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo is in the heart of Westfield available for RENT starting September 15th 2019. Convenient location close to Schools, Grand Park, Shopping, and The Monon Trail! Home features Open Floor Plan with family room and open kitchen on main and 3 bedroom upstairs with 2 baths and 2 car attached garage. Master Suite features a walk-in closet, dual vanities and cultured marble tub w/ separate shower. The Great Room includes a Gas Fireplace. Gourmet kitchen boasts 42'' Cabinets, Beautiful, Granite Counters & hardwood floors. Large. Bonus Room which can be used as bedroom or recreational room. Community Pool access. Lawn care and snow removal included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16319 Meadowlands Court have any available units?
16319 Meadowlands Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 16319 Meadowlands Court have?
Some of 16319 Meadowlands Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16319 Meadowlands Court currently offering any rent specials?
16319 Meadowlands Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16319 Meadowlands Court pet-friendly?
No, 16319 Meadowlands Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westfield.
Does 16319 Meadowlands Court offer parking?
Yes, 16319 Meadowlands Court offers parking.
Does 16319 Meadowlands Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16319 Meadowlands Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16319 Meadowlands Court have a pool?
Yes, 16319 Meadowlands Court has a pool.
Does 16319 Meadowlands Court have accessible units?
No, 16319 Meadowlands Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16319 Meadowlands Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16319 Meadowlands Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 16319 Meadowlands Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 16319 Meadowlands Court does not have units with air conditioning.
