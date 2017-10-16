16317 Meadowlands Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Immaculate clean Three Bedroom town home with 2 1/2 Baths, and two car attached Garage Available for Rent April 1st !!. Home features family room with Eat-in Kitchen granite counter top and plenty counter & cabinet space with a dining area. Family Room with gas fireplace, and hardwood floor on main level. Separate Office on main level or flex room. Second floor features Master Suite with tray ceiling, walk-in closet. Master Bath with double sinks, walk-in shower. Second and third bedroom with full Bath. Third bedroom can be used as a a game room too.Upstairs laundry with washer dryer included. Neighborhood pool to enjoy the summers!! Award wining Westfield Washington Schools. Close to US 31, Clay terrace mall shopping and dining.