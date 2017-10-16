All apartments in Westfield
Last updated May 9 2019

16317 Meadowlands Lane

16317 Meadowlands Ln · No Longer Available
Location

16317 Meadowlands Ln, Westfield, IN 46074
Carriage Homes at Oak Trace Townhomes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate clean Three Bedroom town home with 2 1/2 Baths, and two car attached Garage Available for Rent April 1st !!. Home features family room with Eat-in Kitchen granite counter top and plenty counter & cabinet space with a dining area. Family Room with gas fireplace, and hardwood floor on main level. Separate Office on main level or flex room. Second floor features Master Suite with tray ceiling, walk-in closet. Master Bath with double sinks, walk-in shower. Second and third bedroom with full Bath. Third bedroom can be used as a a game room too.Upstairs laundry with washer dryer included. Neighborhood pool to enjoy the summers!! Award wining Westfield Washington Schools. Close to US 31, Clay terrace mall shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16317 Meadowlands Lane have any available units?
16317 Meadowlands Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 16317 Meadowlands Lane have?
Some of 16317 Meadowlands Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16317 Meadowlands Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16317 Meadowlands Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16317 Meadowlands Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16317 Meadowlands Lane is not pet friendly.
Does 16317 Meadowlands Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16317 Meadowlands Lane offers parking.
Does 16317 Meadowlands Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16317 Meadowlands Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16317 Meadowlands Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16317 Meadowlands Lane has a pool.
Does 16317 Meadowlands Lane have accessible units?
No, 16317 Meadowlands Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16317 Meadowlands Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16317 Meadowlands Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16317 Meadowlands Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16317 Meadowlands Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
