Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:12 PM

14947 MIA Drive

14947 Mia Drive · (317) 844-5111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Westfield
Apartments with Garage
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

14947 Mia Drive, Westfield, IN 46033
Silver Thorne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Short term lease! June only. Fully furnished 3bd in fabulous location! Updated and spacious, you'll enjoy a large living room w/fireplace, well equipped kitchen that opens to dining room. Sunroom offers a great place to enjoy a cup of coffee or entertain or step onto the large deck w/ bench seating. Master bedroom w/large walk in closet and master bath, 2 more spacious bedrooms w/ample closet space. Laundry room w/washer and dryer and fantastic cabinet space. Large backyard w/view of pond and no neighbors behind you! Home is located near shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14947 MIA Drive have any available units?
14947 MIA Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14947 MIA Drive have?
Some of 14947 MIA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14947 MIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14947 MIA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14947 MIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14947 MIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westfield.
Does 14947 MIA Drive offer parking?
No, 14947 MIA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14947 MIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14947 MIA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14947 MIA Drive have a pool?
No, 14947 MIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14947 MIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 14947 MIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14947 MIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14947 MIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14947 MIA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14947 MIA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
