14947 MIA Drive

Short term lease! June only. Fully furnished 3bd in fabulous location! Updated and spacious, you'll enjoy a large living room w/fireplace, well equipped kitchen that opens to dining room. Sunroom offers a great place to enjoy a cup of coffee or entertain or step onto the large deck w/ bench seating. Master bedroom w/large walk in closet and master bath, 2 more spacious bedrooms w/ample closet space. Laundry room w/washer and dryer and fantastic cabinet space. Large backyard w/view of pond and no neighbors behind you! Home is located near shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.