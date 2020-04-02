All apartments in Westfield
14910 Briarpatch Circle
14910 Briarpatch Circle

14910 Briarpatch Circle · (812) 734-6048
Location

14910 Briarpatch Circle, Westfield, IN 46033

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4883 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Unbelievable home in Bridgewater! 4 bdrm & 4.5 bath with possible 5th bedroom in basement. Main level with gorgeous top of the line Level 9 Hardwood Floors. Kitchen with granite countertops, large center island & stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking great room with beautiful fireplace. Upgraded light fixtures in kitchen, living room, dining room, office & two bedrooms. Amazing Basement with Klipsch Theater/Surround Sound & Wet Bar Rough-in. Storage area in basement with egress window is an option for 5th bedroom. Unreal Outdoor Patio with Gas Fireplace! Upgraded landscaping & Full yard irrigation system (Rain Bird-maintained by Barthuly Irrigation).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14910 Briarpatch Circle have any available units?
14910 Briarpatch Circle has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14910 Briarpatch Circle have?
Some of 14910 Briarpatch Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14910 Briarpatch Circle currently offering any rent specials?
14910 Briarpatch Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14910 Briarpatch Circle pet-friendly?
No, 14910 Briarpatch Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westfield.
Does 14910 Briarpatch Circle offer parking?
No, 14910 Briarpatch Circle does not offer parking.
Does 14910 Briarpatch Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14910 Briarpatch Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14910 Briarpatch Circle have a pool?
Yes, 14910 Briarpatch Circle has a pool.
Does 14910 Briarpatch Circle have accessible units?
No, 14910 Briarpatch Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 14910 Briarpatch Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14910 Briarpatch Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 14910 Briarpatch Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 14910 Briarpatch Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
