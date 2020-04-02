14910 Briarpatch Circle

Amenities

Unbelievable home in Bridgewater! 4 bdrm & 4.5 bath with possible 5th bedroom in basement. Main level with gorgeous top of the line Level 9 Hardwood Floors. Kitchen with granite countertops, large center island & stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking great room with beautiful fireplace. Upgraded light fixtures in kitchen, living room, dining room, office & two bedrooms. Amazing Basement with Klipsch Theater/Surround Sound & Wet Bar Rough-in. Storage area in basement with egress window is an option for 5th bedroom. Unreal Outdoor Patio with Gas Fireplace! Upgraded landscaping & Full yard irrigation system (Rain Bird-maintained by Barthuly Irrigation).