14115 Larson Drive

** UNIT PENDING **



This gorgeous home is located at Ridge of Legacy in Carmel off 146th & River Road. This home was built in 2018 and features a lovely kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double ovens, gas cook-top range & Hanstone quartz counters. Homes includes a lovely living room with high ceilings and a stone gas fireplace, heated floors on the first level and a beautiful master suite with garden tub, separate showing and large walk-in closet. Home is dog friendly, no cats. 12 & 24 month leases are available. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

