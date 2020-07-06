All apartments in Westfield
Last updated June 3 2020 at 5:50 PM

14115 Larson Drive

14115 Larson Dr · No Longer Available
Location

14115 Larson Dr, Westfield, IN 46033
Setters Run

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
** UNIT PENDING **

This gorgeous home is located at Ridge of Legacy in Carmel off 146th & River Road. This home was built in 2018 and features a lovely kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double ovens, gas cook-top range & Hanstone quartz counters. Homes includes a lovely living room with high ceilings and a stone gas fireplace, heated floors on the first level and a beautiful master suite with garden tub, separate showing and large walk-in closet. Home is dog friendly, no cats. 12 & 24 month leases are available. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14115 Larson Drive have any available units?
14115 Larson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 14115 Larson Drive have?
Some of 14115 Larson Drive's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14115 Larson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14115 Larson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14115 Larson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14115 Larson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14115 Larson Drive offer parking?
No, 14115 Larson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14115 Larson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14115 Larson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14115 Larson Drive have a pool?
No, 14115 Larson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14115 Larson Drive have accessible units?
No, 14115 Larson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14115 Larson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14115 Larson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14115 Larson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14115 Larson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

