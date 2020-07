Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Located on a cul de sac with water views, this home offers low traffic and a serene feel. Open concept with vaulted ceilings and split floor plan providing separation for the master suite. Engineered hardwood floors. Gas fireplace. The 42" upper cabinets in the kitchen allow for more storage. Community pool is walking distance. Freshly painted and waiting for you to make it home. Schedule your showing today!