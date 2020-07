Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym pool accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room e-payments internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving trash valet valet service

Our beautifully landscaped community is centrally located in Plainfield, IN just minutes from Downtown Indianapolis. Double Creek Flats is down the road from The Shops at Perry Crossing and several restaurants, including Starbucks, Chick-Fil-A, and Claddagh Irish Pub. The neighborhood consists of the Plainfield-Guilford Township Public Library, Avon Farmers Market, a miles-long bike trail, and is in close proximity to the Indianapolis International Airport.



Double Creek Flats Apartments offers spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Our pet-friendly community has stylish homes with granite counters and designer cabinets, and upgraded amenities like walk-in showers in select homes. Come see our saltwater pool and sundeck, pet play park, and fitness club with tanning room. We’re a short driving distance from I-465 for travel convenience.



Welcome Home – This is Choice Living.