6632 Dunsdin Drive

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets gym ceiling fan game room extra storage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 gym game room

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details



You'll love the master bedroom! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom hosts a large living room, open concept kitchen and dining room with tile back splash. Along with bedrooms, upstairs you'll find a loft area (perfect for a game room or at home gym!), full bathroom and extra storage. The master features newer ceiling fan, large walk-in closet, and full bathroom perfect for relaxing! The backyard is surprisingly spacious and surrounded by a privacy fence.



*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.