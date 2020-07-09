All apartments in Plainfield
6632 Dunsdin Drive

Location

6632 Dunsdin Drive, Plainfield, IN 46168

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
ceiling fan
game room
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
game room
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details

You'll love the master bedroom! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom hosts a large living room, open concept kitchen and dining room with tile back splash. Along with bedrooms, upstairs you'll find a loft area (perfect for a game room or at home gym!), full bathroom and extra storage. The master features newer ceiling fan, large walk-in closet, and full bathroom perfect for relaxing! The backyard is surprisingly spacious and surrounded by a privacy fence.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6632 Dunsdin Drive have any available units?
6632 Dunsdin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plainfield, IN.
How much is rent in Plainfield, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plainfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 6632 Dunsdin Drive have?
Some of 6632 Dunsdin Drive's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6632 Dunsdin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6632 Dunsdin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6632 Dunsdin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6632 Dunsdin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6632 Dunsdin Drive offer parking?
No, 6632 Dunsdin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6632 Dunsdin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6632 Dunsdin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6632 Dunsdin Drive have a pool?
No, 6632 Dunsdin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6632 Dunsdin Drive have accessible units?
No, 6632 Dunsdin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6632 Dunsdin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6632 Dunsdin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

