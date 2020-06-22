All apartments in Plainfield
Find more places like 4481 Redcliff North Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plainfield, IN
/
4481 Redcliff North Lane
Last updated September 30 2019 at 3:07 PM

4481 Redcliff North Lane

4481 Redcliff South Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plainfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4481 Redcliff South Lane, Plainfield, IN 46168

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Spacious Home with an Open-Concept Design and Vaulted Ceilings. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Beautiful Laminate Flooring throughout the Main Floor, Plush Carpet on the Upper Level, with Fresh Paint in Lovely Neutral Tones throughout. Galley Kitchen with Breakfast Bar includes All Stainless Steel Appliances and Pantry. Laundry Room and Guest Bathroom conveniently located off the Kitchen. Large Great Room Opens to the Dining Area which has Sliding Glass Doors out to your Beautiful Fully Fenced Back Yard. The Master Suite Boasts a Garden Tub in the Master Bath as well as a Walk-in Closet. The Additional 2 Bedrooms share the Second Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Stunning Tree-lined View from your Back Yard, with no one behind you and Neighbor's Privacy Fence on the Left Side of the Yard! Enjoy an Unobstructed and Breathtaking View of the Pond to the Right, while Enjoying Good Times and Relaxing with Family and Friends All throughout the Year! Attached 2 Car Garage with Remotes is Insulated and Finished! Water Softener, and Central Air Conditioning! This Home is Located West of Indianapolis in Plainfield near Main St. and Saratoga Pkwy. Minutes from I-70 for easy transit to Indianapolis.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

ES Property Management, LLC
317-883-9790

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4481 Redcliff North Lane have any available units?
4481 Redcliff North Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plainfield, IN.
How much is rent in Plainfield, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plainfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 4481 Redcliff North Lane have?
Some of 4481 Redcliff North Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4481 Redcliff North Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4481 Redcliff North Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4481 Redcliff North Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4481 Redcliff North Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4481 Redcliff North Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4481 Redcliff North Lane does offer parking.
Does 4481 Redcliff North Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4481 Redcliff North Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4481 Redcliff North Lane have a pool?
No, 4481 Redcliff North Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4481 Redcliff North Lane have accessible units?
No, 4481 Redcliff North Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4481 Redcliff North Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4481 Redcliff North Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Saratoga Crossing
4200 Stillwater Dr
Plainfield, IN 46168
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive
Plainfield, IN 46231
Redwood Plainfield
2057 Downshire Hill Ct
Plainfield, IN 46168
Stafford Pointe
800 Southfield Dr
Plainfield, IN 46168
The Ascent Plainfield
2471 Ascent Way
Plainfield, IN 46168
Echo Park at Perry Crossing
2650 Creekhollow Rd
Plainfield, IN 46168

Similar Pages

Plainfield 1 BedroomsPlainfield 2 Bedrooms
Plainfield Apartments with GaragePlainfield Apartments with Parking
Plainfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis