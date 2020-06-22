4481 Redcliff North Lane

Amenities

Great Spacious Home with an Open-Concept Design and Vaulted Ceilings. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Beautiful Laminate Flooring throughout the Main Floor, Plush Carpet on the Upper Level, with Fresh Paint in Lovely Neutral Tones throughout. Galley Kitchen with Breakfast Bar includes All Stainless Steel Appliances and Pantry. Laundry Room and Guest Bathroom conveniently located off the Kitchen. Large Great Room Opens to the Dining Area which has Sliding Glass Doors out to your Beautiful Fully Fenced Back Yard. The Master Suite Boasts a Garden Tub in the Master Bath as well as a Walk-in Closet. The Additional 2 Bedrooms share the Second Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Stunning Tree-lined View from your Back Yard, with no one behind you and Neighbor's Privacy Fence on the Left Side of the Yard! Enjoy an Unobstructed and Breathtaking View of the Pond to the Right, while Enjoying Good Times and Relaxing with Family and Friends All throughout the Year! Attached 2 Car Garage with Remotes is Insulated and Finished! Water Softener, and Central Air Conditioning! This Home is Located West of Indianapolis in Plainfield near Main St. and Saratoga Pkwy. Minutes from I-70 for easy transit to Indianapolis.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



ES Property Management, LLC

317-883-9790



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.