312 Hanley St

**Pre-qualify: Gross income must be 3x rent, good credit, no criminal background, no bankruptcies and no evictions in the past 5 years. Must move within 30 days. Email confirmation that you pre-qualify for the fastest response.**
Absolutely adorable 2 bedroom/1 bath bungalow right in the heart of Plainfield! Move in ready! Updated interior, newer kitchen cabinets & counter tops, refrigerator and electric range/oven included! Newer vinyl thermal windows, covered front porch, fenced back yard! Conveniently located within 2 blocks of walking trails. Easy access to shopping and community amenities!
Self-guided walk throughs available immediately. Schedule your showing below:https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2030042?source=marketing
