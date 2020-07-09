312 Hanley St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

**Pre-qualify: Gross income must be 3x rent, good credit, no criminal background, no bankruptcies and no evictions in the past 5 years. Must move within 30 days. Email confirmation that you pre-qualify for the fastest response.**



Absolutely adorable 2 bedroom/1 bath bungalow right in the heart of Plainfield! Move in ready! Updated interior, newer kitchen cabinets & counter tops, refrigerator and electric range/oven included! Newer vinyl thermal windows, covered front porch, fenced back yard! Conveniently located within 2 blocks of walking trails. Easy access to shopping and community amenities!



Self-guided walk throughs available immediately. Schedule your showing below:https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2030042?source=marketing



(RLNE5902629)