All apartments in Plainfield
Find more places like 312 Hanley St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plainfield, IN
/
312 Hanley St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

312 Hanley St

312 Hanley Street · (317) 643-2585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Plainfield
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

312 Hanley Street, Plainfield, IN 46168

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Pre-qualify: Gross income must be 3x rent, good credit, no criminal background, no bankruptcies and no evictions in the past 5 years. Must move within 30 days. Email confirmation that you pre-qualify for the fastest response.**

Absolutely adorable 2 bedroom/1 bath bungalow right in the heart of Plainfield! Move in ready! Updated interior, newer kitchen cabinets & counter tops, refrigerator and electric range/oven included! Newer vinyl thermal windows, covered front porch, fenced back yard! Conveniently located within 2 blocks of walking trails. Easy access to shopping and community amenities!

Self-guided walk throughs available immediately. Schedule your showing below:https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2030042?source=marketing

(RLNE5902629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Hanley St have any available units?
312 Hanley St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Plainfield, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plainfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 Hanley St have?
Some of 312 Hanley St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Hanley St currently offering any rent specials?
312 Hanley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Hanley St pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 Hanley St is pet friendly.
Does 312 Hanley St offer parking?
No, 312 Hanley St does not offer parking.
Does 312 Hanley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Hanley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Hanley St have a pool?
No, 312 Hanley St does not have a pool.
Does 312 Hanley St have accessible units?
No, 312 Hanley St does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Hanley St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 Hanley St has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 312 Hanley St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ascent Plainfield
2471 Ascent Way
Plainfield, IN 46168
Saratoga Crossing
4200 Stillwater Dr
Plainfield, IN 46168
Stafford Pointe
800 Southfield Dr
Plainfield, IN 46168
Central Park at Metropolis
750 Central Park Dr E
Plainfield, IN 46168
Stafford Pointe II
802 Southfield Drive
Plainfield, IN 46168
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive
Plainfield, IN 46231
Echo Park at Perry Crossing
2650 Creekhollow Rd
Plainfield, IN 46168
Redwood Plainfield
2057 Downshire Hill Ct
Plainfield, IN 46168

Similar Pages

Plainfield 1 BedroomsPlainfield 2 Bedrooms
Plainfield Apartments with GaragesPlainfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Plainfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INLebanon, INEllettsville, INFranklin, INPittsboro, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity