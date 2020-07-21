215 Harlan St

Amenities
Wonderful single family home near downtown Ptown
Recently updated single family home with beautiful hardwood floors. Remodeled bathroom and kitchen with brand new appliances. Backyard space, private driveway, and detached garage. Walking distance to Plainfield trail system and the many shops downtown. You will be hard pressed to find a comparison!
*Deposit includes last months rent
*Renters insurance required
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150813p
No Pets Allowed
