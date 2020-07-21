All apartments in Plainfield
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

215 Harlan St

215 Harlan Street · No Longer Available
Location

215 Harlan Street, Plainfield, IN 46168

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful single family home near downtown Ptown - Property Id: 150813

Recently updated single family home with beautiful hardwood floors. Remodeled bathroom and kitchen with brand new appliances. Backyard space, private driveway, and detached garage. Walking distance to Plainfield trail system and the many shops downtown. You will be hard pressed to find a comparison!

*Deposit includes last months rent
*Renters insurance required
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150813p
Property Id 150813

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5116524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Harlan St have any available units?
215 Harlan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plainfield, IN.
How much is rent in Plainfield, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plainfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 Harlan St have?
Some of 215 Harlan St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Harlan St currently offering any rent specials?
215 Harlan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Harlan St pet-friendly?
No, 215 Harlan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plainfield.
Does 215 Harlan St offer parking?
Yes, 215 Harlan St offers parking.
Does 215 Harlan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Harlan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Harlan St have a pool?
No, 215 Harlan St does not have a pool.
Does 215 Harlan St have accessible units?
No, 215 Harlan St does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Harlan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Harlan St has units with dishwashers.
