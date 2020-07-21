215 Harlan St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful single family home near downtown Ptown - Property Id: 150813



Recently updated single family home with beautiful hardwood floors. Remodeled bathroom and kitchen with brand new appliances. Backyard space, private driveway, and detached garage. Walking distance to Plainfield trail system and the many shops downtown. You will be hard pressed to find a comparison!



*Deposit includes last months rent

*Renters insurance required

No Pets Allowed



