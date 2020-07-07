All apartments in Plainfield
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

10874 Cyrus Drive

10874 Cyrus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10874 Cyrus Drive, Plainfield, IN 46231

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
The spacious floor plan of this Traditional 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home includes a living room, a dining room and a family room open to the kitchen and breakfast area accented with wood laminate flooring. Cooks will appreciate the abundant counter and cabinet space, plus a pantry for added storage. Other upgrades include walk-in closets in all three bedrooms, and a loft, excellent for use as a home office. The private backyard is located next to a neighborhood trail. Enjoy the community park areas, playground, and pond. Easy access to I-465 and I-70!

View and apply now at www.GoalProperties.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10874 Cyrus Drive have any available units?
10874 Cyrus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plainfield, IN.
How much is rent in Plainfield, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plainfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 10874 Cyrus Drive have?
Some of 10874 Cyrus Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10874 Cyrus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10874 Cyrus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10874 Cyrus Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10874 Cyrus Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10874 Cyrus Drive offer parking?
No, 10874 Cyrus Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10874 Cyrus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10874 Cyrus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10874 Cyrus Drive have a pool?
No, 10874 Cyrus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10874 Cyrus Drive have accessible units?
No, 10874 Cyrus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10874 Cyrus Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10874 Cyrus Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

