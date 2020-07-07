10874 Cyrus Drive

Amenities
The spacious floor plan of this Traditional 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home includes a living room, a dining room and a family room open to the kitchen and breakfast area accented with wood laminate flooring. Cooks will appreciate the abundant counter and cabinet space, plus a pantry for added storage. Other upgrades include walk-in closets in all three bedrooms, and a loft, excellent for use as a home office. The private backyard is located next to a neighborhood trail. Enjoy the community park areas, playground, and pond. Easy access to I-465 and I-70!
View and apply now at www.GoalProperties.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.