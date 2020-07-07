10874 Cyrus Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets playground

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

The spacious floor plan of this Traditional 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home includes a living room, a dining room and a family room open to the kitchen and breakfast area accented with wood laminate flooring. Cooks will appreciate the abundant counter and cabinet space, plus a pantry for added storage. Other upgrades include walk-in closets in all three bedrooms, and a loft, excellent for use as a home office. The private backyard is located next to a neighborhood trail. Enjoy the community park areas, playground, and pond. Easy access to I-465 and I-70!



View and apply now at www.GoalProperties.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.