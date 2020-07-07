All apartments in Plainfield
10807 Emery Dr.

10807 Emery Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10807 Emery Drive, Plainfield, IN 46231

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 4 BR home in popular Avon Schools! - This beautiful 2 story home is nestled into popular Bentwood Estates. This home features 4 large BR's, 2.5 baths and over 2700 sq/ft of living space. The main level features a large Living Rm & Family Rm. The Kitchen comes complete with all appliances, lots of cabinet space and laminate flooring. Located off the Kitchen is the 3 seasons Rm. with access to your outdoor space and fenced in yard. The 2nd level features a (15x13) central Bonus Room that's perfect for an office, TV Room or Play Room for the kids(it's your choice). All 4 BR's and 2 full baths complete the 2nd level. All this plus a 2 car garage, neutral paint, water softener, Avon's 4 star schools, and professional management all at .54 cents a sq/ft makes this home unbeatable. Hurry this one won't last long!

Pet Policy: No Cats, Small Dogs only
Smoking: No smoking in the home

**Above information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2404114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10807 Emery Dr. have any available units?
10807 Emery Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plainfield, IN.
How much is rent in Plainfield, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plainfield Rent Report.
Is 10807 Emery Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10807 Emery Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10807 Emery Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10807 Emery Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 10807 Emery Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 10807 Emery Dr. offers parking.
Does 10807 Emery Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10807 Emery Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10807 Emery Dr. have a pool?
No, 10807 Emery Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 10807 Emery Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10807 Emery Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10807 Emery Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10807 Emery Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10807 Emery Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10807 Emery Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

