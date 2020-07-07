10807 Emery Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 4 BR home in popular Avon Schools! - This beautiful 2 story home is nestled into popular Bentwood Estates. This home features 4 large BR's, 2.5 baths and over 2700 sq/ft of living space. The main level features a large Living Rm & Family Rm. The Kitchen comes complete with all appliances, lots of cabinet space and laminate flooring. Located off the Kitchen is the 3 seasons Rm. with access to your outdoor space and fenced in yard. The 2nd level features a (15x13) central Bonus Room that's perfect for an office, TV Room or Play Room for the kids(it's your choice). All 4 BR's and 2 full baths complete the 2nd level. All this plus a 2 car garage, neutral paint, water softener, Avon's 4 star schools, and professional management all at .54 cents a sq/ft makes this home unbeatable. Hurry this one won't last long!



Pet Policy: No Cats, Small Dogs only

Smoking: No smoking in the home



**Above information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.**



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2404114)