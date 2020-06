Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Desirable end unit Town home available for rent available July 1st in prairie lakes. Home features 2 story great room 3 bedrooms with loft and 1 car attached garage. Main level with HW laminate on main level, open kitchen with Corian countertops. The main floor master features double sinks and a walk in closet. Bedrooms 2&3, a loft and laundry room on the second floor. Community pool just up the street. Great location close to highway , shopping and dining.