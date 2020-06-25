All apartments in Noblesville
Home
/
Noblesville, IN
/
9708 Springcress Drive
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:15 AM

9708 Springcress Drive

9708 Springcress Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9708 Springcress Dr, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious, Immaculate End Unit condo in Prairie Lakes available for Rent May 15th 2019. Fishers Schools Home features 3 bed, 2.5 bath two-story. Formal living and dining room full of light. Open kitchen with family room. Close to shopping, HSE schools & restaurants.Gorgeous full HW/laminate flooring on main level. Large master bedroom w/ private bath and huge walk in closet . 2 other bedrooms with 2nd full bath upstairs. Neutral colors throughout. Great private patio space 2 car garage for plenty of storage needs. Maintenance free. Community Pool!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9708 Springcress Drive have any available units?
9708 Springcress Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9708 Springcress Drive have?
Some of 9708 Springcress Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9708 Springcress Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9708 Springcress Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9708 Springcress Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9708 Springcress Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 9708 Springcress Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9708 Springcress Drive offers parking.
Does 9708 Springcress Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9708 Springcress Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9708 Springcress Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9708 Springcress Drive has a pool.
Does 9708 Springcress Drive have accessible units?
No, 9708 Springcress Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9708 Springcress Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9708 Springcress Drive has units with dishwashers.
