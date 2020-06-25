9708 Springcress Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious, Immaculate End Unit condo in Prairie Lakes available for Rent May 15th 2019. Fishers Schools Home features 3 bed, 2.5 bath two-story. Formal living and dining room full of light. Open kitchen with family room. Close to shopping, HSE schools & restaurants.Gorgeous full HW/laminate flooring on main level. Large master bedroom w/ private bath and huge walk in closet . 2 other bedrooms with 2nd full bath upstairs. Neutral colors throughout. Great private patio space 2 car garage for plenty of storage needs. Maintenance free. Community Pool!!