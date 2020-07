Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

A 2016 built townhome in the prestigious Prairie lakes of Noblesville located on US 37 and 146th st, close to shopping, restaurants and next to Community North Hospitals. End unit with a lot of windows and daylight. Hardwood floors. Kitchen boasts of gas range/oven,granite counters, SS appliances, 42" cabinets. Large master with double sinks stepin shower and walk in closet.Community ameneties include Pool. Water and sewer paid by the landlord.