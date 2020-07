Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Conveniently Located, Beautiful 3 bedroom Condominium in desirable Prairie Lakes Community. Condominium has Stainless Steel Appliances. The Main Floor Has A 2 Car Garage, Half Bath, Living And Dining Room and Kitchen. Up Stairs Laundry Room With A Loft, 3 Bedrooms And 2 Baths. Large Master Bedroom With Walk-In Closet. Community Has Swimming Pool To Enjoy In Summer. Close To Lots Of Shopping, Dining And Top Golf.