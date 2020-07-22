9603 Prairie Smoke Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Immaculate townhome available for rent from Feb 9th 2020!! Home features 3 bedrooms with 2.5 baths and 2 car attached garage. Main level with open layout with family room and dining area. Kitchen updated w/ 42 inch WHITE kitchen cabinets, Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor with gas fireplace. Upstairs with 3 bedroom and 2 full baths. Master bedroom with dual sinks and walk in closets. Washer dryer included. Open Patio with water views. Close to highways, shopping and dining. Award winning Hamilton Southeastern Schools.