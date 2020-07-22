All apartments in Noblesville
Last updated April 8 2020 at 3:20 AM

9603 Prairie Smoke Drive

9603 Prairie Smoke Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9603 Prairie Smoke Dr, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate townhome available for rent from Feb 9th 2020!! Home features 3 bedrooms with 2.5 baths and 2 car attached garage. Main level with open layout with family room and dining area. Kitchen updated w/ 42 inch WHITE kitchen cabinets, Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor with gas fireplace. Upstairs with 3 bedroom and 2 full baths. Master bedroom with dual sinks and walk in closets. Washer dryer included. Open Patio with water views. Close to highways, shopping and dining. Award winning Hamilton Southeastern Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9603 Prairie Smoke Drive have any available units?
9603 Prairie Smoke Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9603 Prairie Smoke Drive have?
Some of 9603 Prairie Smoke Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9603 Prairie Smoke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9603 Prairie Smoke Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9603 Prairie Smoke Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9603 Prairie Smoke Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 9603 Prairie Smoke Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9603 Prairie Smoke Drive offers parking.
Does 9603 Prairie Smoke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9603 Prairie Smoke Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9603 Prairie Smoke Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9603 Prairie Smoke Drive has a pool.
Does 9603 Prairie Smoke Drive have accessible units?
No, 9603 Prairie Smoke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9603 Prairie Smoke Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9603 Prairie Smoke Drive has units with dishwashers.
