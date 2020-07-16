All apartments in Noblesville
935 Conner Street

Location

935 Conner St, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
conference room
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
internet access
Beautifully renovated historic office spaces with all new mechanical systems. Multiple units and multiple prices ranging from $375-$825, some with street & courthouse views. Ornate woodwork, exposed brick, tall ceilings, and hardwood floors. Many spaces can be combined for larger multi-office combinations. All utilities and high-speed Internet included in lease amount. Shared break room, restrooms and conference room. Just steps from County Courthouse, City Hall, restaurants, shopping & parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 Conner Street have any available units?
935 Conner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 935 Conner Street have?
Some of 935 Conner Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and conference room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 Conner Street currently offering any rent specials?
935 Conner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 Conner Street pet-friendly?
No, 935 Conner Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 935 Conner Street offer parking?
No, 935 Conner Street does not offer parking.
Does 935 Conner Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 935 Conner Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 Conner Street have a pool?
No, 935 Conner Street does not have a pool.
Does 935 Conner Street have accessible units?
No, 935 Conner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 935 Conner Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 935 Conner Street does not have units with dishwashers.
