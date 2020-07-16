935 Conner Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated conference room some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities conference room internet access

Beautifully renovated historic office spaces with all new mechanical systems. Multiple units and multiple prices ranging from $375-$825, some with street & courthouse views. Ornate woodwork, exposed brick, tall ceilings, and hardwood floors. Many spaces can be combined for larger multi-office combinations. All utilities and high-speed Internet included in lease amount. Shared break room, restrooms and conference room. Just steps from County Courthouse, City Hall, restaurants, shopping & parks.