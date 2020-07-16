935 Conner Street

Amenities
Beautifully renovated historic office spaces with all new mechanical systems. Multiple units and multiple prices ranging from $375-$825, some with street & courthouse views. Ornate woodwork, exposed brick, tall ceilings, and hardwood floors. Many spaces can be combined for larger multi-office combinations. All utilities and high-speed Internet included in lease amount. Shared break room, restrooms and conference room. Just steps from County Courthouse, City Hall, restaurants, shopping & parks.