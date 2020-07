Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Cute bungalow just walking distance to downtown Noblesville shops and restaurants. Two bedroom, 1 full bath, freshly painted and new carpets, this is move in ready! No pets and no smoking please. Credit application must be completed and approved. $25 credit application fee. Security deposit equal to first month rent.