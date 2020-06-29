All apartments in Noblesville
579 Holly Court

579 Holly Court South
Location

579 Holly Court South, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Unit is available for rent in Monterey Village subdivision of Noblesville. It is part of a small 4 unit apartment building on a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood. Both bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and one bedroom has larger walk-in closet. Unit has been remodeled with new paint, cabinets, countertops, light fixtures, bathroom vanities, etc. Minutes from historic downtown Noblesville and from major roads for an easy commute. Neighborhood is adjacent to walking trails, connecting Forest Park and other parks.

Washer and Dryer-hook up in unit. Reserved covered parking and lawn maintenance included.

Tenant responsible for utilities. Flat rate for sewer and trash due with rent. Must pass criminal, eviction, and credit background check. Non-smoking complex. No pets in complex

Hurry this great unit will go quickly

Contact local management company to set up a showing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 579 Holly Court have any available units?
579 Holly Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 579 Holly Court have?
Some of 579 Holly Court's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 579 Holly Court currently offering any rent specials?
579 Holly Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 579 Holly Court pet-friendly?
No, 579 Holly Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 579 Holly Court offer parking?
Yes, 579 Holly Court offers parking.
Does 579 Holly Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 579 Holly Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 579 Holly Court have a pool?
No, 579 Holly Court does not have a pool.
Does 579 Holly Court have accessible units?
No, 579 Holly Court does not have accessible units.
Does 579 Holly Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 579 Holly Court does not have units with dishwashers.

