579 Holly Court

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Unit is available for rent in Monterey Village subdivision of Noblesville. It is part of a small 4 unit apartment building on a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood. Both bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and one bedroom has larger walk-in closet. Unit has been remodeled with new paint, cabinets, countertops, light fixtures, bathroom vanities, etc. Minutes from historic downtown Noblesville and from major roads for an easy commute. Neighborhood is adjacent to walking trails, connecting Forest Park and other parks.



Washer and Dryer-hook up in unit. Reserved covered parking and lawn maintenance included.



Tenant responsible for utilities. Flat rate for sewer and trash due with rent. Must pass criminal, eviction, and credit background check. Non-smoking complex. No pets in complex



Hurry this great unit will go quickly



Contact local management company to set up a showing.



Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.