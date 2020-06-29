579 Holly Court

Amenities
2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Unit is available for rent in Monterey Village subdivision of Noblesville. It is part of a small 4 unit apartment building on a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood. Both bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and one bedroom has larger walk-in closet. Unit has been remodeled with new paint, cabinets, countertops, light fixtures, bathroom vanities, etc. Minutes from historic downtown Noblesville and from major roads for an easy commute. Neighborhood is adjacent to walking trails, connecting Forest Park and other parks.
Washer and Dryer-hook up in unit. Reserved covered parking and lawn maintenance included.
Tenant responsible for utilities. Flat rate for sewer and trash due with rent. Must pass criminal, eviction, and credit background check. Non-smoking complex. No pets in complex
Hurry this great unit will go quickly
Contact local management company to set up a showing.
Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.