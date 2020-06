Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Elegant Home In Desirable West Haven Of Noble West! One Of The Largest Homes In The Neighborhood. Soaring Ceilings In The Open Living Room W/ Formal Dining Room, Great Room, & Gorgeous Kitchen On Main. Kitchen Is Fully Updated W/ Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Center Island, & Walk-In Pantry. Master Bedroom Options On Both The Main And The 2nd Floor. Bedrooms Are All Good Sized With A Large Loft. Check out the huge Finished Basement!