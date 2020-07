Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths are awaiting you in this home with an updated Kitchen including Stainless Appliances and lots of counter space, large Dining and Living areas. The Master and Secondary Bathroom have been updated. The home has newly installed hardwood and laminate hardwood floors, new HVAC, updated electricity, light fixtures and has been freshly painted on the inside. Washer and Dryer are included. Enjoy living close to downtown Noblesville.