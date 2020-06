Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Newly updated, walk-up apartment in historic Noblesville. Washer/dryer hook-up, off-street parking. Convenient location, 4 blocks to the town square for shopping, restaurants and more. Only 3 blocks to the White River Greenway. Great place to call home. No yard work! TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Call 317-794-2766 or click - https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/polarispropertymanagement