Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Welcome home to this charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located in beautiful Noblesville. This home also features a large 2 car detached garage. Central air, refrigerator, stove, and laundry hook ups are included. Lots of storage. Glass enclosed sunroom. Fully fenced yard. Easy access to Fishers, Westfield, Carmel, North Indianapolis, and downtown Noblesville. Move in ready! Schedule your tour today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.