21383 Candlewick Road

3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom nice home in Lakeside Estates. Quiet neighborhood on northside of Noblesville. Open floor plan from living room, dining, and kitchen. Updated kitchen has granite countertops, new Stainless Steel appliances & tiled backsplash. Tiled flooring throughout main living area. Wood burning fireplace in living room w/ cathedral ceilings & skylights. Backyard is fenced in with large patio and storage shed.

Pictures will be updated and property will be available when property receives final clean and touch-up paint.

Tenants responsible for all utilities. Must pass criminal, credit, and eviction background check. Non-smoking home.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available 5/17/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

