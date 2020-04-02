All apartments in Noblesville
Last updated May 20 2019 at 2:54 PM

21383 Candlewick Road

21383 Candlewick Road · No Longer Available
Location

21383 Candlewick Road, Noblesville, IN 46062
Lakeside Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom nice home in Lakeside Estates. Quiet neighborhood on northside of Noblesville. Open floor plan from living room, dining, and kitchen. Updated kitchen has granite countertops, new Stainless Steel appliances & tiled backsplash. Tiled flooring throughout main living area. Wood burning fireplace in living room w/ cathedral ceilings & skylights. Backyard is fenced in with large patio and storage shed.
Pictures will be updated and property will be available when property receives final clean and touch-up paint.
Tenants responsible for all utilities. Must pass criminal, credit, and eviction background check. Non-smoking home.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available 5/17/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21383 Candlewick Road have any available units?
21383 Candlewick Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 21383 Candlewick Road have?
Some of 21383 Candlewick Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21383 Candlewick Road currently offering any rent specials?
21383 Candlewick Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21383 Candlewick Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 21383 Candlewick Road is pet friendly.
Does 21383 Candlewick Road offer parking?
No, 21383 Candlewick Road does not offer parking.
Does 21383 Candlewick Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21383 Candlewick Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21383 Candlewick Road have a pool?
No, 21383 Candlewick Road does not have a pool.
Does 21383 Candlewick Road have accessible units?
No, 21383 Candlewick Road does not have accessible units.
Does 21383 Candlewick Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 21383 Candlewick Road does not have units with dishwashers.
