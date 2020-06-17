All apartments in Noblesville
Last updated April 6 2020

20137 Marie Court

20137 Marie Court · No Longer Available
Location

20137 Marie Court, Noblesville, IN 46062

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COMING SOON. Ready for move in by June 1. Due to social distancing measures, please join our waiting list to be automatically notified when showings are available. This home offers an open floorplan with high ceilings, carpeted and hardwood floors, a fireplace, a master bath with dual sinks, washer and dryer in unit, and an attached two car garage. Great location! A six minute walk to Noblesville West Middle School, or another short walk to Morse Park. Monthly rent is based on a 12 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=ec01a71b-0641-42da-967b-a975f0fcccd3&source=Rently
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20137 Marie Court have any available units?
20137 Marie Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 20137 Marie Court have?
Some of 20137 Marie Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20137 Marie Court currently offering any rent specials?
20137 Marie Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20137 Marie Court pet-friendly?
No, 20137 Marie Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 20137 Marie Court offer parking?
Yes, 20137 Marie Court offers parking.
Does 20137 Marie Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20137 Marie Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20137 Marie Court have a pool?
No, 20137 Marie Court does not have a pool.
Does 20137 Marie Court have accessible units?
No, 20137 Marie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 20137 Marie Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 20137 Marie Court does not have units with dishwashers.

