20137 Marie Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

COMING SOON. Ready for move in by June 1. Due to social distancing measures, please join our waiting list to be automatically notified when showings are available. This home offers an open floorplan with high ceilings, carpeted and hardwood floors, a fireplace, a master bath with dual sinks, washer and dryer in unit, and an attached two car garage. Great location! A six minute walk to Noblesville West Middle School, or another short walk to Morse Park. Monthly rent is based on a 12 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=ec01a71b-0641-42da-967b-a975f0fcccd3&source=Rently

