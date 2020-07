Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets playground microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage

Bright, open floor plan with amazing back yard overlooking the golf course. With three spacious bedrooms, walk in closets and an office with built in shelving - this home has everything you need! The expansive living room boasts vaulted ceilings with two skylights, and it is open to the kitchen. The master bedroom bas two walk in closets, shower and a tub. The neighborhood has lots of green space, play grounds and sidewalks to accommodate residents.