patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful ranch with 3-bedroom, 2-bath brick home with a rear deck is close to downtown Noblesville! The floor plan features approximately 1144 sq ft and includes a living room, an eat-in kitchen with abundant cabinetry, and a master suite with a private bath. Close to parks, shopping and dining.



View and apply now at www.GoalProperties.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.