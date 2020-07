Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Ranch home that has nice entry leading into the huge family room that flows right into the eat in kitchen area, good size bedrooms, Big master with master bath that has separate tub and shower, laundry room, 2 car attached garage, great back yard and small patio.



Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.