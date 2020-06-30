16777 Loch Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

The lifestyle series is designed for low maintenance living! Small Lot, yard work included with HOA. Great Open Floor Plan: Huge great room w/gas fireplace is open to the eat-in kitchen w/hardwood flooring. Master suite on main level with vaulted ceiling, big walk-in closet, tub and separate shower. Double sinks. Versatile loft with storage! Close to shopping and HSE Schools. 25/mo Washer and Dryer. 25/mo per pet plus additional 300 security deposit. Tenant pays 88.33/mo HOA fee. Includes exterior maintenance, snow removal, pool and clubhouse.