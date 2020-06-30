16777 Loch Circle

Amenities
The lifestyle series is designed for low maintenance living! Small Lot, yard work included with HOA. Great Open Floor Plan: Huge great room w/gas fireplace is open to the eat-in kitchen w/hardwood flooring. Master suite on main level with vaulted ceiling, big walk-in closet, tub and separate shower. Double sinks. Versatile loft with storage! Close to shopping and HSE Schools. 25/mo Washer and Dryer. 25/mo per pet plus additional 300 security deposit. Tenant pays 88.33/mo HOA fee. Includes exterior maintenance, snow removal, pool and clubhouse.