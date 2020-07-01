All apartments in Noblesville
Noblesville, IN
15543 Old Pond Circle
Last updated October 18 2019 at 5:06 PM

15543 Old Pond Circle

15543 Old Pond Circle · No Longer Available
Noblesville
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

15543 Old Pond Circle, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
pool
playground
tennis court
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Desirable area with Hamilton SE Schools. Close to Hamilton Town Center Shopping, dining, movie theatre and more. Beautiful home located on a cul-de-sac lot and offers 4 spacious bedrooms, loft with built-ins and a sunroom. Bright floor plan, open kitchen and breakfast room, master bath with double vanity, garden tub and separate walk-in shower. Washer and dryer hook-up. Community amenities; pool, playground and tennis court.
Pets welcome; limit 1
Available for immediate move in.
Tenant responsible for all utilities
Non-smoking home. Must pass criminal, credit, and eviction background check. Managed and kept in great condition by local management company
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. (After October 11th)

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,675, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15543 Old Pond Circle have any available units?
15543 Old Pond Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15543 Old Pond Circle have?
Some of 15543 Old Pond Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15543 Old Pond Circle currently offering any rent specials?
15543 Old Pond Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15543 Old Pond Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 15543 Old Pond Circle is pet friendly.
Does 15543 Old Pond Circle offer parking?
No, 15543 Old Pond Circle does not offer parking.
Does 15543 Old Pond Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15543 Old Pond Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15543 Old Pond Circle have a pool?
Yes, 15543 Old Pond Circle has a pool.
Does 15543 Old Pond Circle have accessible units?
No, 15543 Old Pond Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 15543 Old Pond Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 15543 Old Pond Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

