15543 Old Pond Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly pool playground tennis court media room

Unit Amenities bathtub w/d hookup Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly tennis court

Desirable area with Hamilton SE Schools. Close to Hamilton Town Center Shopping, dining, movie theatre and more. Beautiful home located on a cul-de-sac lot and offers 4 spacious bedrooms, loft with built-ins and a sunroom. Bright floor plan, open kitchen and breakfast room, master bath with double vanity, garden tub and separate walk-in shower. Washer and dryer hook-up. Community amenities; pool, playground and tennis court.

Pets welcome; limit 1

Available for immediate move in.

Tenant responsible for all utilities

Non-smoking home. Must pass criminal, credit, and eviction background check. Managed and kept in great condition by local management company

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. (After October 11th)



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,675, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.