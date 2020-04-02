All apartments in Noblesville
15456 Fawn Meadow Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15456 Fawn Meadow Drive

15456 Fawn Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Noblesville
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

15456 Fawn Meadow Drive, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful family home IN HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN SCHOOL DISTRICT with 3 bedrooms and a LOFT. enjoy the neighborhood pool and playground. Corner lot with large and totally fenced back yard for kids and dogs or both. Entertain on the large patio and have enjoy the firepit. GRANITE and many upgrades throughout the home. Beautiful colors and move in ready. Garage is finished and has storage shelving included. NEW high efficiency HVAC. Close to Hamilton Town Center and interstate 69. Dogs welcome with longer lease term. New washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15456 Fawn Meadow Drive have any available units?
15456 Fawn Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15456 Fawn Meadow Drive have?
Some of 15456 Fawn Meadow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15456 Fawn Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15456 Fawn Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15456 Fawn Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15456 Fawn Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15456 Fawn Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15456 Fawn Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 15456 Fawn Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15456 Fawn Meadow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15456 Fawn Meadow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15456 Fawn Meadow Drive has a pool.
Does 15456 Fawn Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 15456 Fawn Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15456 Fawn Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15456 Fawn Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
