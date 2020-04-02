Beautiful family home IN HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN SCHOOL DISTRICT with 3 bedrooms and a LOFT. enjoy the neighborhood pool and playground. Corner lot with large and totally fenced back yard for kids and dogs or both. Entertain on the large patio and have enjoy the firepit. GRANITE and many upgrades throughout the home. Beautiful colors and move in ready. Garage is finished and has storage shelving included. NEW high efficiency HVAC. Close to Hamilton Town Center and interstate 69. Dogs welcome with longer lease term. New washer and dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15456 Fawn Meadow Drive have any available units?
15456 Fawn Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.